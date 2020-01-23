KEHINDE ADEWOLE, Ado-Ekiti

Not less than two persons were on Thursday crushed to death by a vehicle on high speed at the Ayegbaju Ekiti axis in Oye local government.

Our correspondent gathered that the tragic development sparked up tension around the area between Ifaki and Ayegbaju Ekiti.

Eyewitness said that the vehicle which was on top speed rammed into two persons who were on a bike and had them crushed.

Though, the identities of the persons were unknown as at the time of this report, but the driver of the vehicle was said to have escaped from the scene and voluntarily reported himself at the nearest police station.

“The driver was said to have eascaped for fear of being attacked by residents. We leant he is being detained at the police station where he went to”.

However, following the incident some irate youths in the community took to the streets to protest the persistent killings of their loved ones, saying it was gradually becoming unbearable.

According to them, “the community had lost so many loved ones to accidents along the route as a result of recklessness of motorists”.

In order to show their grievances the people barricaded the major route in the community , which hindered free flow of traffic , thereby subjecting motorists to hardship.

When called for confirmation, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, said the victims had been confirmed dead at the hospital.

The police spokesman added that the suspect was being detained at the Ado Ekiti police headquarters.

Abutu stated that the police had been able to calm down the rampaging youths, who expressed disapointment over incessant killing of their members in recent time.

“The two victims died after they were overrun by the vehicle driven by a university student. Though, there was protest but we have been able to bring it under control”, he said.