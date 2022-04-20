A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) trainer aircraft has crashed in Kaduna, Tuesday evening.

Sources said the two pilots onboard were feared dead.

A source said the Super Mushak, which is trainer aircraft, crashed while on a training mission.

The aircraft, sources added, crashed inside a NAF facility in the state capital.

Bodies of the officers said to be in the ranks of Flight Lieutenants have been deposited in NAF Hospital, while the authorities are making contacts with their families to break the sad news.

NAF is yet to issue a statement on the crash. A message sent to the NAF director Public Relations and Information on the crash was not responded to at press time.

A source told Daily Sun that a statement would be issued as soon as the authorities contact the families. For now, the source also said identities of the deceased officers were still being kept secret until after due consultations with the families.