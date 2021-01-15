Three persons, including two police inspectors, yesterday died in a motor accident on Ajaokuta-Ojodu-Ayingba Road in Kogi. The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr Solomon Aghure, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Lokoja.

He said that the victims were travelling in an ambulance van to Ayingba when the accident occurred.

Aghure further stated that the policemen and the driver of the ambulance were travelling with an empty casket to pick the body of a police sergeant from a mortuary in Ayingba.

He said that the ambulance in which they were travelling collided with a Mercedes Benz truck coming from the opposite direction at a spot in Ojodu community.

Kogi State police public relations officer, William Aya, explained that the two policemen were detailed to pick the body of a sergeant at Ayingba and accompany it to Adamawa for proper burial, as requested by the family of the deceased.

Aya said that the driver of the truck and his motor boy took to their heels immediately the incident happened to evade arrest.

He said that the bodies of the two police inspectors had been deposited at a morgue in Lokoja, while that of the civilian driver of the ambulance had been released to his family.

Aya commiserated with the police commissioner in the state, Mr Ayuba Ede, and the families of the late police officers, assuring that their death would not be in vain.