Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two Mobile Policemen yesterday died in an accident along Oba-Ile road, Akure, the Ondo State capital. Three other police officers involved in the accident were said to be critically injured.

Witnesses said the Hilux van conveying the police officers somersaulted severally before hitting a pavement. The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),Tee-Leo Ikoro ,confirmed the accident but said he was yet to be fully briefed.

Also, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Omotola Ogungbawo, confirmed the incident. It was gathered that the injured police officers were already receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Akure.