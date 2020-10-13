Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two mobile policemen on Tuesday died in a lone accident along Oba-Ile road, Akure the Ondo State capital.

Three other police officers involved in the accident were said to have been critically injured.

Eye witnesses said the hilux van cinveying the police officers somersaulted severally before hitting a pavement.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the accident but said he was yet to be fully briefed.

Also, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Omotola Ogungbawo confirmed the incident.

It was gathered that the injured police officers are already receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Akure.