By Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Can anything good come out of Nazareth? This was a question asked in the Good Book in John 1:46, and is usually used these days to express surprise when something great happens where it is least expected.

Recently, many persons were quick to ask that same question again when they heard that two senior police officers in the Enugu State Police Command headquarters have done the uncommon by using their personal resources to erect new structure for public use.

The gesture came from the man in charge of the State Criminal Investigative Department (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Police, G.A. Grimah, and the officer in charge of anti-robbery, popularly known as D9, Mr. Nnamdi Okeke.

Many people who witnessed the event commended the police officers, saying they have proved that the common joke about the police that when you visit a policeman he asks for what you brought and when he visits you he demands what you kept for him is not true in all cases.

As gathered by the reporter on his visit to the state CID recently, the building was to lift the department and make activities of police officers and other users seamless.

Grimah stated that, in addition to the new building, the CID’s cell, which was dilapidated, was given a facelift and also included modern toilets in the female cell. The rear fence of the department was increased to prevent, according to some officers, a recurrence of an ugly incident that happened there last year: On December 20, 2020, some detained suspects escaped from the CID cell through the rear fence.

On his part, Okeke was said to have built a two-room office block with modern toilet for his men.

The self-help project, Daily Sun gathered, icked off late last year, having suffered lack of adequate office space for his men. The little space they occupy has been overwhelmed by the number of officers.

The project which has been completed and is ready for use, insiders said, cost the young man a fortune.

The gesture of the cops has given joy to other officers in the department as many of them were seen speaking about it with pride and appreciation.

One of the men who did not disclose his name, said: “This is the first time we are seeing this kind of thing. The young man executed that project with his personal resources. I think this is the kind of example our leaders should show. I am indeed pleased with what our two ogas did, our DCP and oga anti-robbery. It is only God that will reward them. I also hope the police authority will take good note of these their gestures.

“Look at the cell Oga DC fortified. Since that incident, suspects were not kept there; they were being detained at the Crack Squad cell. But with this work he did there, I am sure they will be returned there.”

A female officer in the command not from the department but who was apparently happy with Grimah and Okeke said: “This is great. In this hard time when people have become more selfish, for them to bring out their own resources for the general good of the command is commendable.”