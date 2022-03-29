From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen, in the early hours of yesterday, engaged policemen at Otoko in the Obowo Local Government Area of Imo state.

A source from the area told Daily Sun that the heavily armed gunmen were actually aiming to attack the divisional police station at Otoko, but met stiff resistance from the men on duty. The source said the incident, which looked like a Hollywood movie, started at about 3am and lasted till almost 4:30am, which prompted most of the natives to seek refuge inside nearby bushes while the milieu lasted.

“We didn’t sleep last night. The sounds of the weapons were terrifying. While many ran into the bushes, others took cover in their houses. The Police Divisional Headquarters is situated on Owerri- Umuahia Expressroad.

“Police officers engaged the gunmen and the situation became more terrible. It was as if the world was coming to an end. It was a consistent exchange of gunshots. We haven’t seen this one before. Two policemen were terribly injured and were rushed to an undisclosed hospital.”

Another source said that the gunmen were repelled and they couldn’t gain access into the premises of the police station.

“The gunmen were stopped by the policemen on duty. They couldn’t gain access to the station, but the exchange of fireworks was intense. Two policemen were injured. I don’t know their conditions, presently.

“As I speak to you now, the area has been condoned off by security agents. People are scared. Everybody is indoors. We are just peeping from the windows. This is very unfortunate.

The police spokesperson in the State, Michael Abattam, in a statement, confirmed the incident, but noted that the gunmen were given a dose of their medicine as most of them, he said, were seriously wounded in a gun duel.

“The police operatives of the division and some of the command’s tactical teams responded swiftly, engaging the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel preventing them from gaining entrance to the station and, in the process, forced the hoodlums into retreating, and they escaped into the forest with various degrees of bullet wounds,” Abattam said.

The injured police officers, he said, had been treated.