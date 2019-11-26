Billy Graham Abel Yola

Two police officers have been feared killed and six other locals have been kidnapped following attack by some suspected gunmen on a police convoy and some commuters vehicle along Gyella road, in Mubi south local government of Adamawa state, a local source told Daily Sun, Monday.

The attack was said to have happened between 7 pm and 8 pm Monday, as the police officers were returning from Mubi police headquarters after handing over suspects.

The Sun gathered that, locals had earlier alerted the Mubi police detachment in Mubi South of some suspected persons who came to town making large purchases of food items.

The police were said to have swiftly swung into action and apprehended the suspects and took them to the Mubi area command headquarters in Mubi north.

Locals said it was while they were returning to their duty post at Gyella road when they were ambushed by some unknown gunmen, killing the police driver and one other police officer.

The gunmen were also said to have ambushed other commuter vehicles and kidnapped six other travellers.

It can be recalled that only last week, a police DPO, Ahidjo Muhammed and a business man, Muhammadu Mbilla both from Mubi were kidnapped by some suspected gunmen and the duo are still at large.

The PPRO Adamawa state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, said, “I am not aware of the incident but I will confirm and get across to you.”