Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the death of two policemen and one civilian during the last week’s violence that engulfed the state during the EndSARS protest.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bolaji Salami, while parading 18 suspected looters and arsonists said the two policemen were killed in Ore and Ondo towns. Bolaji said the victim in Ore was mobbed while the policeman in Ondo was killed and burnt inside his car. He said the civilian casualty was one of the three-man gang that attempted to rob a new generation bank in Ondo town.

The police commissioner assured that all the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution. He said efforts are on top gear to arrest other hoodlums involved in the burning of property in the state last week. The police boss assured that the suspects who are currently at large would be caught and also brought to justice.