Two policemen attached to the Anaku Divisional Police headquarters, Anaku in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State were recently murdered when warlords suspected to have operated from Omor community invaded Anaku community.

Also, seven natives of Anaku and one person from Aguleri were killed during the bloody invasion. Houses and other property worth several millions were destroyed in Anaku during the attack.

The house of the former Commissioner for Transport, Dr Christian Madubuko, was among the houses razed in Anaku, while the former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Paul Obidigwe, who hails from Omor, was attacked on his way home on that day.

President General of Anaku Progressive Union (APU), Paul Nwuba, who disclosed this at a press conference in the community, alleged that the people of Omor attacked and rendered many of them homeless.

Nwuba, who conducted newsmen round some of the buildings torched during the alleged invasion alongside some elders of the community, said that what they lost were so much.

Sunday Sun gathered that the communal clash erupted following a dispute over a piece of land between the two communities.

Traditional ruler of Omor, Igwe Oranu Chidume, had blamed hoodlums for the crisis, saying that many buildings were equally razed in his community.

Igwe Oranu noted that the two communities had no reason to fight each other as they are brothers, adding that efforts are being made to restore peace in the area.

Nwuba said: “In the carnage, Omor community murdered in cold blood two police officers attached to Anaku Divisional Police headquarters and carted away their rifles.

“They also murdered seven persons, indigenous to Anaku and one person indigenous to Aguleri in the most gruesome manner. Of the seven persons murdered, four were slaughtered at the spot and three kidnapped by Omor community.

“Sequel to the attack, Anaku was deserted by the inhabitants for fear of being slain by the Omor brigands who had unleashed this terror on Anaku. They left Anaku in desolation.”

Commissioner of Police in the state, Chris Owolabi, told newsmen that some arrests had been carried out and that everyone involved in the dastardly act must be brought to book.

