Tony John, Port Harcourt

Suspected sea pirates have abducted two policemen in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State. The victims were reportedly abducted yesterday from a passenger boat they had boarded from Ngo, headquarters of Andoni.

A community source told Daily Sun that the two policemen had boarded the boat at the jetty to new road, Ogoni – Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road, before the bandits struck

The source, who did not his name mentioned, said: “New road is part of the Andoni Ogoni – Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road. It is from there that you can board a vehicle that can take you to the upland, from Bori, Eleme and Port Harcourt.

“So, on the river, where they were boats were working, the gunmen stormed there and abducted the two policemen that were inside.”

The state police public relations officer, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), could not respond to text messages sent to him for confirmation of the incident.

However, a journalist said the PPRO had confirmed to him about the abduction of policemen in the area. But Omoni did not say whether the incident occurred on water or land.