Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two conflicting accounts, yesterday, trailed attacked on Igueben Police Station, where two policemen, an Inspector and Constable were allegedly killed.

Unspecified other policemen were said to have been injured in the attack which reportedly occurred at about 8 pm Monday night.

The attackers were said to have thrown dynamite into‎ the station before gaining access into the amoury, where they allegedly carted away arms and ammunition.

The incident reportedly sparked a protest in the community, with the youths alleging that it was carried out by external invaders and called on government to probe it.

But an official statement by Edo State Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO ) SP Chidi Nwabuzor, yesteday, said “On November 9, at about 730 pm , hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers invaded the police station at Igueben. Immediately, the police personnel mobilised to repel them.

“During gun duel, one of the suspected armed robber was shot dead, two policemen were wounded and they were taken to the hospital. One motorcycle, suspected to belonging to the robbers was confiscated by the police.

“No police was killed in the attack. The police are doing their best to weed out criminal elements in that axis of the state capital. As I speak, normalcy has returned to that part of the town”.