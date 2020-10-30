Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Janet Agbede has said that two policemen were killed and 102 vehicles burnt in the state during a protest. Mrs. Agbede, who addressed journalists in Umuahia, said the command arrested 21 persons who were involved in arson, looting and killing in the during the protests.

She disclosed that the protesters, who killed two policemen, beheaded and burnt one of them to ashes; as well as burnt a building housing a unit of the police at old Zone 6 Annex, Aba.

However, the Ukwa/Ngwa Ethnic Nationality of Abia State has called on the protesters of t #EndSARS to pursue peace and stop the destruction of property in Aba and Umuahia.

The group, which embarked on a cleanup exercise and sensitization of market associations in Aba, described the destruction of the famous Aba Town Hall as a desecration of the land. Addressing youths and the people of Aba, coordinator of the clean up exercise, Chief Uzo Ihuka, explained that the agitations had drawn the attention of the federal and state governments for negotiations before the shooting incident at Lekki toll gate, Lagos, brought about a twist of events.