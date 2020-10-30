Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Police command yesterday said two of its officers were killed while four others were injured during the attacks on some police stations and divisions across the state by miscreants who took advantage of the recent EndSARS protest to unleash mayhem in the state.

According to the command, the names of the killed officers are: Inspector Egu Omini and PC Akpu Paul while ASP Akili Benson, Inspr. Okewu Sunday, Inspr. Egun Omini and PC Ali Samson ,were injured during the violent attacks. The command also disclosed that a total of eight police stations and divisions were burnt while two police rifles were carted away by the miscreants during the attacks.

Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ,DSP Loveth Odah, in a statement yesterday, gave the names of the burnt stations and divisions as B- Division Kpirikpiri, C- Division Ekumenyi, Central Police Station(CPS, A- Division), Ohaozara Division, Okposi Police Station, the newly built Okposi Divisional Police Headquarters.