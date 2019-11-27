Billy Graham Abel Yola

Two police officers have been killed and six civilians kidnapped following attack by suspected gunmen on a police convoy and commuter vehicles along Gyella Road, in Mubi South Local Government of Adamawa State, a local source told Daily Sun.

According to the source, the attack happened between 7:00p.m. and 8:00p.m. on Monday while the police officers were returning from Mubi police headquarters to hand over suspects. Daily Sun gathered that the people of the locality had earlier alerted the Mubi police that some suspected persons were making large purchases of food items. The police apprehended them and took them to the Mubi Area Command in Mubi north.

The source also said they were returning to their duty post at Gyella Road when they were ambushed, killing the police driver and one other officer and also ambushed commuter vehicles and kidnapped six travelers. Last week, a Divisional Police Officer Ahidjo Muhammed and a businessman, Muhammadu Mbilla from Mubi were kidnapped and are still missing