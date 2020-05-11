Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Two staff of the Federal polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, were electrocuted on Monday, while repairing a faulty facility in the institution.

Confirming the incident to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, Director of Information and Protocol, Mr Ade Adejolu, explained that the deceased were fixing a faulty facility in the institution when the incident happened.

According to him, one of them had been taken to his home town in Kogi State for immediate burial while the corpse of the other had been deposited at Mary Asumpta morgue in Ado-Ekiti.