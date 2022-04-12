From Tony John, Port Harcourt, and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has bemoaned the deaths and injuries caused by the inferno that occurred at the Bonny/Bille Jetty yesterday.

No fewer than five lives, including two pregnant women and a baby were lost in the fire outbreak. Also, the inferno reportedly burnt about 60 boats and destroyed several other properties, too much to quantify.

Governor Wike said he was deeply saddened to learn of the casualties and extensive damage to property caused by the unfortunate incident.

He said: “On behalf of the Government of Rivers State, I would like to offer my sincere prayers for the victims of the fire incident and extend my deepest condolences to their families. I would also sincerely pray for early recovery of those who were injured.”

The governor urged the State Police Command and other relevant security agencies to investigate and unravel the exact cause of the catastrophe.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Meanwhile, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condoled his Rivers state counterpart, Wike, over yesterday’s fire incident.

Ortom, in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur lamented over the tragedy which he said further added to woes of security challenges facing the nation. The Benue governor, however, urged his colleague to see the incident as a challenge that should be addressed by directing authorities concerned to always apply safety measures at all times.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The governor advocated for insurance cover for all public and private facilities, saying that such measures could mitigate or assuage the plight of victims. He extended his condolences to the immediate families of the deceased just as he asked authorities to see to the welfare of their defendants since they died in active service.

“The governor added that the government and people of Benue state identify with the people of Rivers state and share in this moment of grief,” the statement concluded.