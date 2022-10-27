By Gabriel Dike

No few than 30 applicants have indicated interest to occupy the position of rector in Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) in January 2023.

At the end of the deadline for the submission of applications, two professors, 21 chief lecturers from various polytechnics and eight other senior lecturers from the university applied for the plum job.

Daily Sun gathered that out of the 30 applicants, 13 are from YABATECH, nine chief lecturers from other polytechnics while nine is from the university.

The Selection Committee is expected to shortlist the applicants for interview, which would hold on a later date.

It was learnt the Governing Council sought clarification on the tenure of the outgoing rector and the Federal Ministry of Education confirmed it would end on January 29th, 2023.

Based on the clarification, the council advertised for the position and submission of applications ended in September 2022.

Among YABATECH chief lecturers, who applied for the rector position include, Dr. Fagbhoun Oyewole, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Dr. Aledare Kayode, Urban and Regional Planning, Dr. Tunde Adeosun, Department of Mineral and Petroleum Engineering, Dr. Oke Oladapo, Urban and Regional Planning, Dr. Idowu Adebakin, Department of Civil Engineering, Dr. Okesoto Oyebamiji, Urban and Regional Planning.

Others are Dr. M.A. Adebakin from YABATECH, Dr. Lauretta Ofodile, Department of Bio Sciences, Dr. Lateef Agbetunde, Department of Accountancy, Dr. Odunlade Albert, Department of Science Laboratory, Dr. I. A. Abdul, Department of Engineering and Dr. Mordi Kema, from Fine Applied Arts Education.

Nine university lecturers applied for the plum job out of which two are professors, Prof. Christianah Ijagbemi, from Federal University of Technology, Akure and Prof. Olatunde .A. Oseni of Ekiti State University, Ekiti State.

Eight other chief lecturers from different polytechnics applied for the rector position.

Daily Sun learnt that submission of applications by university lecturers is generating ripples among YABATECH workers. In 2018, one of the staff unions petitioned the governing council on the inclusion of professors for interview.

The tenure of the outgoing YABATECH, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, would end on January 29th, 2023 and the new rector is expected to resume office on January 30th.