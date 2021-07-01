From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, presided over by Magistrate Abdulameen Lawal, has granted an order to remand the duo of Muhammed Abubakar Ardo Duni (50) and Bello Mohammed a.k.a yellow (35) in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado- Ekiti.

The prosecutor, Bamikole Olasunkanmi, requested the order to allow him to forward the duplicate case file to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Abubakar and Bello were alleged to have kidnapped a monarch, Oba David Adegboyega Oyewumi, the Obadu of Ilemeso, in Oye, Ekiti magisterial district on April 15, 2021, punishable under Sec. 3 (a) of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Laws of Ekiti State 2015.

The case has been adjourned to July 14 for mention.

