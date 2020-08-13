Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two persons, who allegedly killed a petrol attendant in Akure, the Ondo State capital, have been arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The two suspects and others, who are currently at large, were said to have conspired to rob at Fabars filling station, Alagbaka in Akure.

The suspects, Wisdom Richard and Emmanuel James, allegedly shot an attendant at the filling station on the leg and another in his forehead, which led to his death.

The suspects were arraigned on a four-count charge.

The prosecution said the accused persons and others still at large conspired to commit felony to wit: armed robbery, murder, unlawful possession of firearms.

The police prosecutor, Onheninhen Augustine, told the court that the accused were notorious and trained robbers and that the court should remand them pending the outcome of advice by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Counsel to the accused persons, Mr E O Owanei, did not kick against their remand.

The magistrate directed that the case file be transferred to DPP office for legal advice and the case was adjourned to November 2020, for definite trial.