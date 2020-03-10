Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Livinus Ovuoba, 47, and Ejimbeke Nwakpa, 50, have been remanded in a correctional centre by an Ebonyi State Magistrates’ Court in Abakaliki, over alleged murder of Moses Nwamili. They allegedly shot the victim in the head and he died instantly.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspects also invaded the palace of the traditional ruler, Eze Donatus Eji, with arms and ordered him to lie down, denounce his throne and declare that he was no longer the traditional ruler of Obeju Eji community, in the Izzi Local Government Area of the state. According to a source, the suspects committed the offence on February 15, 2019.

They were on Friday arraigned before the court on three counts bothering on felony, murder and breach of peace. The police prosecutor, Monday Okechukwu, told the court that the offences were punishable under sections 516A (a), 319(1) 249(d) of Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

The defence counsel, Lewis Akpaja, applied for bail. But Okechukwu opposed the application on the grounds that it was a capital offence and could not be handled at the magistrates’ court. The Chief Magistrate, Chinedu Agama, stressed that his court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter and adjourned the matter till March 20, for report of compliance.