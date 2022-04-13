From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Five people were burnt beyond recognition in a fatal accident that occurred at about 6:30am on Wednesday at the Nawfia axis of the Awka – Onitsha Expressway in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The acting Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), DRC Margaret Onabe, in a statement, said that a Toyota Highlander with registration number: BMR570BE and a Toyota Hiace Bus with no registration number were involved in the auto crash.

Onabe, who said that the accident occurred due to over speeding, said that the two vehicles burnt completely with their occupants in it.

“According to an eyewitness report, the bus driver was on speed, lost control, and rammed into the Highlander from behind, crashed and both vehicles caught fire.

“5 people compromising (2male adults and 3 female adults) were involved in the crash. 5 (2male adults, and 3 female adults) were killed (burnt completely).

“As at the time of filing this report, the fire service has been able to put off the fire. FRSC Rescue team from RS5.3 Sector Command Awka are on ground managing traffic and ensuring obstruction caused by the crash is removed.

“The Sector Commander Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, commiserates with the families of the dead victims and sends his prayers to the victims repose souls (sic).”

Although FRSC did not disclose the identities of the victims, a post on the Facebook page of the media outfit of the Awka Catholic Diocese, Fides, showed that two of the victims were Reverend Sisters who were returning to Awka from Ifite-Ogwari with their driver.

The post read: “Two Reverend Sisters – Rev Sr. Virginia Obike, Sr. Monica Ilem, Mr Chamberlain Umunakwe (Driver) and a husband and wife have been burnt to ashes after their vehicles crashed at the Nawfia axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Anambra State.

“Rev. Sr. Virginia Obike who is the Principal and Rev. Sr. Monika Ilem the Bursar of Handmaid’s Secondary School, Amansea, Awka North LGA, and their driver, were travelling to Amansea in a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to the school, and were coming from Ifite-Ogwari, Ayamelum LGA, where they went to purchase bags of rice for the school.”