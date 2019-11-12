At least 10 people were killed and five others injured on Tuesday in two separate road accidents in India’s western state of Rajasthan, the Police said.

The first accident, in which seven people were killed, took place in Deshnok town of Bikaner district, 361 kilometres northwest of Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan.

“This morning a jeep carrying passengers collided with a truck on the highway here, killing seven people and injuring five others,’’ a senior police official posted in Bikaner said.

“Those injured in the accident also include two motorcycle-borne men, who came under the impact of the collision between the two vehicles.’’

Officials said the injured were immediately removed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The bodies, according to the Police, have been taken to a local hospital for post-mortem and will be handed over to their relatives.

In another accident, three people were killed on the highway in Pachpadra of Barmer district, 441 kilometres west of Jaipur.

Police officials have registered both cases and initiated investigations to ascertain the cause.

Rajasthan’s Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, expressed grief over deaths in these accidents.

Deadly road accidents remain common in India caused by overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

Officials said an average over 400 people die of road accidents every day in India. (Xinhua/NAN)