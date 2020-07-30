George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Two robbery suspects that have been terrorizing the community of Awo Mbieri in Mbaitoli council area of Imo were burnt to death on Thursday.

The irate youths of the community also set their motorcycle in which they operated in ablaze before the arrival of policemen from the Mbaitoli Divisional Police Headquarters.

A source from the community told our Reporter that luck ran out on the suspects when youths of community gave them a hot chase and in the process arrested two of them .

According to the source : “ they had successfully operated but the brave ones went after them . They fell and were arrested by the villagers. Immediately jungle justice was administered on them including their motorcycle were burnt. Policemen who came around did not see anybody at the scene.”

When contacted the Spokesman of the Imo state command, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu ( SP), confirmed the incident.