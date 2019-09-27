Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two senior officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were yesterday, abducted in Edo State by gunmen suspected to kidnappers.

The two officers whose identities were given as Francis Okunwe, the Area Commander of the Edo North Area Command of the NSCDC and the Divisional Officer of Irrua, Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC), Albert Eguavoen, were said to be travelling to Benin City when they were abducted at Ewossa, near Ekpon in Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

The‎ incident reportedly occurred at about 2 pm, according to informed sources, who also said the Toyota Sienna van the victims were travelling in has been recovered from where it was abandoned.