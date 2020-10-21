Damiete Braide

Two #EndSARS protesters were shot dead at the premises of the Igando Police Station, Lagos .

However, the policemen who fired the shot were rescued by some soldiers from the hands of the protesters who attempted to lynch them.

Some of the youths demanded that some of their colleagues who were earlier arrested during Tuesday protest be released but the Divisional Police Officer and his men refused to release the detainees.

Trouble started when one of the policemen began to shoot sporadically in the air and unfortunately two youths were killed from the stray bullets.