Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Two people have lost their lives when rival cult groups clashed in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital. The victims were shot dead around Kpansia in Yenagoa with their deaths heightening tension in the state capital.

According to investigations, one of the deceased identified as Prince and believed to be second in command in one of the notorious cult groups was killed during reprisal for a member killed earlier.

Sources said the killings had triggered fears into residents of Kpansia and adjoining streets including Biogbolo and Yenezuegene.

Findings indicated that the armed cultists operated in broad day light, wielding dangerous weapons and guns, patrolling the streets of Ebis, Greenvilla, and Samphino, dispossessing traders, pedestrians of their belongings .

A popular blogger in Bayelsa, Mr. Bodmas Kemep Adei who said the situation was getting out of hand , appealed to Governor Douye Diri to arrest the situation: “As I write, some business owners in the aforementioned places have closed shops for fear of attack.

“There have been reported cases of several cult clashes, a young boy was killed yesterday at Kpansia, others injured. The situation is becoming worse.

“I wish to use this opportunity to appeal to Governor Douye Diri, to please arrest the situation; I propose the immediate reorganisation and constitution of the Bayelsa State Volunteer and Vigilante Network as a matter of urgency”.

“The Police Force should also be strengthened and provided with the necessary equipment to allow them perform effectively.

“More importantly, a peace and conflict resolution team that cuts across all party lines should also be constituted.

“The truth is, our brothers have gone haywire, and if we don’t curtail them now, our streets may be filled with blood while our mothers will continue to mourn in tears.

“I also appeal to our brothers to give peace a chance; no investor will want to invest in a volatile environment”