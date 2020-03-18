Femi Folaranmi,Yenagoa

The supremacy battle between two rival cult groups in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital has claimed two lives.

The two victims who belonged to rival cults groups were shot dead around Kpansia in Yenagoa with their deaths heightening tension in the state capital.

According to investigations, one of the deceased identified as Prince and believed to be the second in command in one of the notorious cult groups in the state, was killed as a reprisal for a member of a cult group killed earlier.

Sources said the killings had triggered off fears in residents of Kpansia and adjoining streets including Biogbolo and Yenezuegene.

Findings indicated that the armed cultists operate in broad daylight, wielding dangerous weapons and guns, patrolling the streets of Ebis, Greenvilla, and Samphino, dispossessing traders, pedestrians of their belongings and forcefully extorting innocent people.

A popular blogger in Bayelsa, Mr Bodmas Kemepadei who said the situation was about getting out of hand, appealed to Governor Douye Diri to arrest the situation.

“As I write, some business owners in the above aforementioned places have locked up their businesses for fear of an attack. There have been reported cases of several cult clashes; a young boy was killed yesterday at Kpansia, others injured. The situation is becoming worse.

“I wish to utilise this opportunity to appeal to Governor Douye diri, to please arrest the situation; I propose the immediate re-organisation and constitution of the Bayelsa State Volunteer and Vigilante Network as a matter of urgency.

“The police force should also be strengthened and provided with the necessary equipment to allow them to perform effectively. More importantly, a peace and conflict resolution team cutting across all party lines should also be constituted. The truth is, our brothers have gone haywire, and if we don’t curtail them now, our streets may be filled with blood, while our mothers mourn in tears. I also appeal to our brothers to give peace a chance; no investor will invest in a violent environment.”