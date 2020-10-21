Two persons were shot dead and many sustained gunshot injury in Ojoo area of Ibadan.

Crisis was said to have ensued when a police team was said to have run into a roadblock mounted by the protesters, though some sources also said the fracas started when policemen attached to Ojoo Divisional Police Headquarters wanted to clear the barricade placed on the road at Ojoo, having noticed logjam caused by the roadblock on Ibadan-Oyo Expressway and Old Oyo Road.

The protesters were said to have insisted that the police would not pass through the roadblock or clear it, and the policemen reportedly used force. A team of soldiers from 2 Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army were said to have also got to the roadblock earlier, but appealed to the protesters and they were allowed to pass.

The confrontation was said to have angered the protesters who went to a police facility, known as Old Ojoo Police State, beside Lagos Motorpark and burnt it down. They were also said to have stoned the new Ojoo Police Station at Ojoo Roundabout.

The protesters, however, mounted roadblocks in other parts of Ibadan, including Ologuneru, Eleyele, Mokola, Apata, Challenge, Iwo Road, Akobo Oju-Irin, Agodi, Agbowo, and Ajibode, and many parts of the city stool still for hours. It would be recalled that three persons had been shot dead in Ogbomoso area of the state during the #EndSARS protests on 10 – 11 of this month.

Police spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi, could not be reached on his mobile phone as at the time of filing this report for his comment on the pandemonium in Ojoo.

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday ordered the the shutdown of all public and private schools in the state until further notice. He made the announcement during an emergency state broadcast.

“We will continue to seek ways to engage with peaceful protesters. Our plan is that in the shortest possible time, we can finally say the days of large-scale and wanton police brutality and injustice is a thing of the past.”