From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Two members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as the Shiite group, have been reportedly shot in Abuja, after clashing with soldiers, police and personnel of other security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The group, Daily Sun gathered, had embarked on its annual Arbaeen Symbolic Trek, thereby, causing fear and tension among residents as they completely blocked the Kubwa Expressway, causing heavy gridlock. Attempt by security operatives to disperse the crowd fell on deaf ears as the group insisted on carrying on with their procession.

The procession was said to have started from Gwarimpa District in the FCT, from where they marched to Kubwa expressway.

Efforts to reach the FCT police public gemstone officer, Josephine Adeh, proved abortive as her phone was switched off at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police command has confirmed the arrest of 57 members of the IMN, also known as Shiites. The police also denied reports that two persons were killed during the clash with the group.

It listed those arrested to include 39 male and 18 female who were being profiled at the State Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the FCT police command.

FCT police command public relations officer Josephine Adeh, who made the disclosure, said the police recovered one golf vehicle, flags, petrol bombs, weapons, mobile phones, charms and other exhibits from the group that embarked on an illegal procession in the nations capital, causing panic among residents and motorists.

Adeh, in a statement, said normalcy has since been restored in the area and advised residents and commuters to go about their lawful businesses without any fear or apprehension.

