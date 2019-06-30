Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Tragedy struck on Saturday in Gboko town, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State when two young boys of same parents got drowned in a lake.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims, Master Shater Abomnger (10 yrs) and his younger brother, Terhide Abomnger (8yr) got drowned in Nguembi stream lake close to St. Thomas’ Catholic Church, Gboko South, at about 12: 45pm while picking used bottled water containers.

It was gathered that the siblings were until the unfortunate incidence, Primary 5 and 3 pupils of Aunty Ayam’s Nursery and Primary School, Gboko.

An eyewitness who gave his name as Mr. Orban, disclosed that Master Shater had slipped and was drowning in the lake when his younger brother, Terhide dived in to save him but both of them got drowned in the process.

He said that he immediately rushed to the scene alongside other people to try to save them but it was rather too late, adding that their bodies were later recovered with the assistance of two young men and taken to General Hospital Gboko where they were certified dead.

Mr. Orban urged both Gboko local government and Benue State government to come to the aide of the community by filling up the lake which was created by erosion and which has now turned to a death trap in the area.

Father of the deceased children, Mr. Teryima Abomnger, a Gboko-based yam dealer, and an indigene of Kunav Mbayongu, Vandeikya local government area of the state said he and his wife had left the children at home while they away for the day’s business only to receive the shocking news of their demise.

“I was in the market when one of my friends called to inform me this afternoon that my children had been taken to the hospital after they drowned in the lake.

“Their mother and I left them at home this morning hale and hearty while we went out looking for our daily bread. Now they’re no more. How can I lose two children in one day just like that? This is very painful and sad.”

In his reaction via a phone call, Caretaker Chairman of Gboko local government area, Barr. Jacob Iorver, prayed God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss even as he promised that the said lake would be sand-filled immediately to forestall a repeat of such incidence.