Lukman Olabiyi

A 27-year-old man, Asagba Ovie Kayode, alongside his 22-year-old brother, Emmanuel Ayomikun, and two others have been arraigned before an Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding a commercial bank the sum of N3.922,799.82 million.

The other two persons persons were Omotayo John Ifetayo, 29 and Adeboye Oluwatosin, 27.

The four defendants were docked before Magistrate M. O Ope-Agbe, on charges bordering on conspiracy, obtaining under false pretence and stealing.

The police informed the court that all defendants on October 31, 2018, conspired among themselves and fraudulently obtained and stole the sum of N3. 922,799, 82 million, from the bank’s offshore account through Rapid Transfer Platform.

The offences according to the prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, are contrary to Sections 411, 314(1) and 280(1) of the Criminal Law Cap C17, Vol. 3, laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, and punishable under Sections 314 and 287(5) of the same Law.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After the defendants’ not guilty plea, their lawyers led by Ige Asemudara, while urging the court to admit them to bail in liberal terms, informed the court that they had earlier been granted administrative bail by the police and that they never jump bail.

Asemudara also told the court that the charge against the defendants was the first time they would be alleged of any of offence, as they did not have any criminal record.

He assured the court of the presence of the defendants in court, urging the court to admit them to bail in the most liberal terms

“As defence, we’re undertaking that they shall attend trial. When we open the case, the court we see merit in our case.”

The prosecutor, Animashaun, while not opposing the defendants’ applications for bail, urged the court to use its discretion in considering the bail application.

Magistrate Ope-Agbe, after listened to the submissions of parties, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1m with one surety each in like sum.

Ope-Agbe also ordered that the surety must produce evidence of three years tax, means of livelihood, while the bail conditions must be verified by the prosecutor.

The magistrate while adjourned the matter till September 16 for trial, ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody till the fulfilment of the bail conditions