From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Two blood brothers have reportedly killed themselves during a heated argument over farmland at Tse Agbulu, Kunav community, Sengenv ward of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

The siblings who were identified as Iorhemba Adóón and Jima Adóón were alleged to have killed each other with charms.

According to sources from the area, the strange incident happened about two weeks ago during a heated argument.

A source said the two brothers were fighting over ownership of farmland belonging to their late father, and did not exchange blows at all, but only used incantation which led to their death within few minutes interval.

One of the sources disclosed that Jima Adoon took a tractor to plow his rice farmland close to River Benue, but when his immediate elder brother, Iorhemba, heard about his presence on the farm, he went there to meet him and tried to forcefully stop the tractor driver from further plowing the land.

The development was said to have infuriated Adoon who in turn exchanged hot words with him and within minutes, the two brothers were at loggerheads.

“They both started something like incantation until the elder brother, Iorhemba slumped thinking it was a joke and people who were around to broker peace tried to revive the man but suddenly, the younger brother too also slumped.

“They were later rushed to a hospital at Agagbe where they were both confirmed dead on arrival.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the incident saying the siblings died in a strange circumstance.

“It is true, the incident was reported but the brothers slumped and died; it was strange,” Anene said.