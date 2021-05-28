From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Tragedy struck in Aba, Abia State, as two sisters from the same parents reportedly died after eating poisoned food.

The deceased, who hailed from Akanu Ohafia, and aged between 18 and 22 years, were said to have eaten a meal of garri and soup which they cooked in their Igwebuike/Ibadan Street residence, off Ohanku Road, Ndiegoro area of Aba South, but began having stomach disorder which led to their death.

Eyewitnesses said the older sister started having pains and vomiting soon after the meal and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died.

As neighbours and relations wondered what could have caused her sudden death, her sister began complaining and also slumped and died before help could come.

Early checks revealed that the food they ate may have been poisoned, as traces of a substance suspected to be poisonous were found in food particles in their mouths.

This, according to our source, angered their relations who engaged the landlord of the house they lived in and insisted on finding out what happened, a situation that led to a confession by a male next door neighbour that he had poured a substance into their soup pot when they were not at home.

Pressed further, the suspected killer said he had sneaked into their room by forcing open a window through which he entered without being caught.