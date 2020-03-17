Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Two sisters of the same parents, Pastor Omobola Adepoju, who just came back to Nigeria from the United States and Mrs Abiola Olukotun, have been kidnapped at a farm in Badeku area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The abductors have, however, demanded a ransom of N100million for their release after they were kidnapped on Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, has confirmed the abduction of the two sisters, who are daughters of former Director of Sports, old Western State, and Proprietor, Subuola Memorial Nursery/Primary School, Ibadan, the late Chief Emiola Adesina, who died recently and his funeral was held a week ago.

“They were kidnapped yesterday (Monday) at a farm towards Badeku in Ibadan. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Okukolu, gave a matching order to burst the crime. As we speak, the Anti-kidnapping Squad (AKS), the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the Special Tactical Team, the Police Tactical Team, Operation Puff Adder, the IGP Tactical Team and the Federal SARS have all been deployed to the area.

“They have cordoned off the area as we speak. They are carrying out a massive manhunt for the kidnappers in order to secure their release. I spoke with the officer in charge of anti-kidnapping and he said they were combing the bush and the adjoining communities in an effort to secure their release,” he said.

A family source of the kidnapped victims said: “Omobola came in from Atlanta and was with her sister in her farm at a location on Ife Road in Ibadan where they were both kidnapped yesterday (Monday). The kidnappers have called the family to demand N100million.”

Husband to one of the kidnapped victims, Kitolu Olukotun, said: “My wife and sister-in-law went to the farm in the afternoon on Monday. Suddenly, the kidnappers emerged from the bush. According to one of my boys on the farm, they were six in number.

“Three of them are Fulani while the remaining three are Yoruba. One of them was carrying an AK 47 rifle with which they shot sporadically in the air. They shot at the tyre of the vehicle and also fired a shot at the driver of our customers.

“They ransacked the vehicle probably looking for something. After that, they marched my wife and the sister-in-law through the bush path. When they called me, they demanded N100 million. But, I told them I don’t have such money; I told them to accept N1million but they disagreed saying, where? They then refused to speak with me. They have been threatening my wife. They insisted they would not take anything less than N20m.”