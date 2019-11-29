Magnus Eze, Enugu

A lady with seven-month old pregnancy, Chinenye Mbam, and her sister, Anurika Mbam, narrowly escaped death following earth crust that collapsed on them in a mine at Ezzagu village, Inyimagu in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Daily Sun gathered that it took the swift intervention of the owner of the site, Mr. Chukwuebuka Nwosu, other miners and sympathisers before the trapped sisters could be rescued on Tuesday. They were immediately rushed to an undisclosed medical facility for treatment.

The expectant mother, who managed to speak, told our correspondent that both of them were busy digging and scooping sand at the site while searching for stone deposit in the pit when suddenly, great quantity of soil fell off from the mountainous rock and landed on them.

She disclosed that the heavy soil practically buried them inside the pit but for the rapid intervention of other miners and sympathizers.

She said that both of them had been into the menial job as only means of survival since the past seven years that they lost their father without encountering any problem until that fateful day.

“We were busy removing sands to search for stones and suddenly the soil began to fall, and before we knew what was happening we were felled inside the pit and covered by sand but through the effort of the people around, we were saved and taken to the hospital,” she said.

The young woman expressed fear over the fate of her unborn baby because of the pains she was experiencing.

Those who knew them said that Anurika dropped out of secondary school due to hardship in their home.

Another worker at the site, Mrs Agnes Nwiboko, said that they had not had such accident in recent times and, therefore, urged other labourers to always be conscious of the mountainous rocks and indiscriminate pits in the area while at work.