From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki

Tension spread in Ebonyi, yesterday, as gunmen shot two soldiers on duty, at a checkpoint in Amasiri junction, in Afikpo North local government area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the soldiers retaliated immediately by gunning down two of the bandits.

A community source, who pleaded anonymity, said the incident occurred around 9pm on Monday.

He said the gunmen arrived at the checkpoint in a white bus and opened fire on the soldiers who were positioning to search their vehicle.

He said the situation caused panic in Amasiri and its environs as natives, especially traders and commercial motorcycle operators, hurriedly ended the day’s businesses and went home.

“It’s a frightening incident. The attackers are unknown. But some people say they are gunmen. They were stopped by the soldiers for search, but suddenly they opened fire on the soldiers. Two of the soldiers, a man and a woman, according to what we heard, died. Others ran away.”

Efforts to contact the military authorities for comment failed as at the time of filing the report.

Police Public Relations Officer, Loveth Odah, declined to comment on the incident, saying it was not her duty to do so.

In a related development, hoodlums, yesterday morning, set the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, on fire.

It was gathered that the fire, which started in the early hours of yesterday, affected only the library and security sections of the complex.

The building is located along the Enugu/Abakaliki Highway, opposite the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) State office.

Sources in the area said no casualty was recorded in the attack, but it was gathered that court records at the library section were completely destroyed.

Spokesman of Ebonyi Police Command, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident, adding that the hoodlums came in their numbers to raze down the building and ran away upon sighting security operatives.