From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army Headquarters in Abuja said two of its soldiers have been killed by men of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), at Adani community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The soldiers who were on internal security operations in the area met their untimely death when the gunmen attacked their location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint, on Tuesday.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure, said: “Nigerian Army troops deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu state, yesterday, July 13, 2021, repelled the Eastern Security Network (ESN) gun attack on troops’ location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint. Sadly, during the fire fight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price. Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals.

“We assure the general public of our commitment to provide adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies. We also urge members of the public to complement the effort of the security agencies, by remaining law abiding and providing useful information on the fleeing gunmen.”

