Gyang Bere, Jos

Two military operatives serving with Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen and one inflicted with injuries at Gindi Akwati in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Police Public Relations Officer of Plateau State police command, ASP Ubah Gabriel confirmed that the gunmen open fire on the military operatives.

He noted that the state police commissioner, Isaac Akinmoyede, had directed troops to maintain peace in the area as investigation was on to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

It was gathered that the soldiers were ambushed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Sunday evening during a patrol, leaving behind death and despair.

It would be recalled that the natives of the community who are gradually returning after being displaced by the herders in June 2018 had reported an upsurge in criminal activities including violent attacks.