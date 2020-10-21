Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Protesting youths from Nwaoriubi in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State who defied the State government’s curfew yesterday have allegedly razed the divisional police station in the area and mobbed to death two soldiers on checkpoint.

Our correspondent gathered that the youths freed all the suspects in the police detention before torching it. Police barracks and the officers mess were also said not be left out.

This was even as cars parked at the police station were burnt and and vandalized.

The Police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the setting ablaze of the police headquarters, barracks, destruction of cars and freeing of the suspects in police custody . Although Ikeokwu confirmed that it was one soldier that lost his life in the incident.