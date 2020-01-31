The deadly disease has been reported in at least 18 countries as the death toll nears the 200 mark has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The travellers returning to their county from Hong Kong sparked concerns about lax border checks. The South African government has moved to assure citizens that everything is being done to properly screen travellers from Asia, as officials desperately try to keep the coronavirus out of Mzansi.

Officials said there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa

The Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told the public about the South African coronavirus cases on Friday morning.

His daily briefings have been shedding light on the country’s preparedness to deal with the illness, and he has stated that no coronavirus cases have yet been detected within SA.“We welcome the declaration of an emergency of international concern. We reassure our people that there is no confirmed case of the virus in the country. However, there are two South Africans in China who are under quarantine.“South Africa has high referenced laboratories and technical skills to deal with coronavirus. We encourage all South Africans in China to register with embassies so that we know where to find them. At the moment, there is no evidence compelling us to repatriate our citizens from China,” he stated.Mkhize says there are two South Africans that have been asked to restrict their movements based in China but adds that this is just procedural checking and monitoring of possible coronavirus cases. He says the embassy will be able to assist those individuals if they have concerns.Meanwhile, the government of Botswana on Friday confirmed its first suspected case.The Botswana’s Ministry of Health and Wellness issued a press release to confirm that the government registered its first suspected case on Thursday, 30 January 2020.“The suspected case was registered at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport upon arrival using Ethiopian Airways from China. The case is still under isolation at Block 8 Clinic and investigations are ongoing.”The ministry has advised its travellers to “practise good hygiene and avoid affected and crowded places”. In addition, citizens experiencing fever, difficulty breathing, fatigue and headache are urged to seek medical attention with immediate effect.Officials added that passengers and crew who “experience symptoms while travelling should seek out health care assistance at their nearest destination and ensure they are screened “at points of entry for early diagnosis and treatment.“The ministry continues to monitor the situation closely in consultation with the WHO and will keep the public updated, the release stated.”