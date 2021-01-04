From Magnus Eze and Geoffrey Anyanwu Enugu

Enugu State governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019, Ayogu Eze, has said two more governors in the South East might soon dump their parties for the APC.

Eze spoke, at the weekend, when he presented gift items to the party members for the New Year in Enugu.

He expressed the optimism that the APC would form the next government in Enugu State if the members put their acts together.

“A new dawn is about to begin for APC if we play our card well, we will be in a position to form a new government in Enugu State.

“We need to lay a good foundation, and if we do, in 2023, APC will form the next government. We are now realigning, we are talking to our brothers and friends in other parties.

“We want to strengthen the structure of our party at the grassroots so that in 2023, APC will form the next government in Enugu State.

“I also want you to know that on behalf of the leaders, we are not relenting, we are talking to our friends across parties, across other divides; you can see APC is becoming like a beautiful bride in the South East, Ebonyi has fallen, Imo has fallen, and I can predict to you that one or two more states will fall very soon,” he said.

On the 2023 presidency, the APC chieftain said president of Igbo extraction was possible with the commitment of members from the geo-political zone. He said the people of the zone must work for it.

“For Igbo presidency, we need to work for it, it will not just drop from the roof; we have to work for it and it means building alliances, building friends, because it is not something that we can do alone. So, let us not try to be cagy and shut our doors. I believe if we work conscientiously, there is something that I see in the horizon coming for this party, but the key is unity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has dismissed insinuations that he was on his way to the APC.