Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Multiple auto accidents has claimed the lives of two Junior Secondary Students in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, while more than five persons sustained serious injuries during.

The accident happened at Gaa Odota area along Ilorin-Ogbomoso High Way on Wednesday this week.

The deceased were said to be standing by the road side prior to being crushed by one of the vehicles.

The accident which occurred around 2pm at Gaa Odota junction, opposite Alade filling station was caused by a commercial cab picking passengers in an unauthorised way.

Eyewitness said that a tipper loaded with sand on high speed rammed into the commercial vehicle, forcing the cab to hit two other vehicles and a tricycle .

Kwara state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Jonathan Owoade attributed the cause of the road crash to excessive speed.

Owoade said nine persons were involved in the accident, adding that relations of the deceased had claimed their remains.

He said officers and men of FRSC rushed the injured to Geri-Alimi Hospital, a few metres away from the scene of the incident for treatment.

He noted that the accident involved four vehicles- one tipper, Mazda car, Nissan car (private) with red colour and commercial tricycle.

He gave the numbers of the Nissan car as AG20NBS, cab (Mazda) car as LEF16XA.