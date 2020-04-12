The two suspected COVID-19 cases in Bayelsa State have tested negative for the virus, the state government has said.

The samples were collected from the suspects on Monday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, for testing at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo State.

Dr Inodu Apoku, the Chairman of the Implementation Committee of Bayelsa State Task Force On Covid-19, said the results were received on Thursday.

Apoku explained in a statement on Sunday in Yenagoa that the patients had been discharged from the FMC.

He called on members of the public to continue to be vigilant and report anyone manifesting symptoms of the virus through the appropriate channels so that such persons could be screened.

Apoku, also Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, said there were plans to engage community volunteers to monitor persons arriving their neighbourhood, particularly those whose traveling history might be suspicious. (NAN)