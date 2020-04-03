Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two persons suspected to have contracted the coronavirus disease in Ondo State have tested negative.

The state government confirmed that the two suspected carriers of the deadly virus had undergone a series of tests and the results were negative.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo dispelled the rumours making the rounds in some quarters that the deadly virus has entered the state.

Ojogo said “the government of Ondo State is delighted to announce that two suspected COVID-19 cases subjected to tests came out negative today.

“The suspected cases are from Ondo town and the state capital, Akure respectively, and had had contacts with confirmed cases.

“Our current status as one of the states free from the pandemic should engender sobriety rather than complacency. Government therefore, urges all to be vigilant and ensure strict adherence to regulations put in place to stem the tide of COVID-19,” Ojogo stressed.

Recall that the state has taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease to the state.

They include shuting down of all markets and closure of boundaries to other neighboring states of Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Kogi, Edo and Delta.