From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Two suspected criminals, including a motorcycle thief and an alleged cultist, have been lynched in two separate incidents in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Sunday Sun gathered that the suspected motorcycle thief was killed on Friday night after he allegedly snatched a commercial motorcycle from its owner around Demekpe area of the metropolis.

Some eye witnesses who did not want to be named said the suspect had already succeeded in snatching the motorcycle from its owner and was speeding away with it, when the victim raised the alarm which attracted other commercial motorcyclists who pursued the alleged thief and caught up with him.

“As soon as they got hold of the thief around St. Augustine Catholic Church in Wadata, the okada riders wasted no time in meting out jungle justice on him. They killed him and set his body ablaze.”

It was further gathered that the second incident reportedly happened at the Modern market in Makurdi on Friday when a suspected cultist was hacked to death by a rival cult group.

