Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

The National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kebbi, has arrested two suspected drug dealers with 40 pieces of compressed block laptops with Indian hemp weighing 40 kilogramme in the state.

The state Commander of the agency, Mr Suleiman Jadi, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday that the suspects were intercepted in Yauri Local Government Area on their way from Lagos to Sokoto States.

“Our men on patrol have succeeded in intercepting two suspected drug dealers with 40 laptops compressed with Indian hemp weighing about 40 kilogram.

” They were intercepted in Yauri Local Government Area of the state on their way from Lagos to Sokoto States,”he said.

Jadi who said the suspects had confessed to their crime said “they confessed that, this would be their second time in moving such quantities of the drugs to Sokoto this year,” he said.