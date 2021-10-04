By Christopher Oji

Two suspected kidnappers were arrested on Sunday by men of Ogun State Police Command while trying to pick ransom money at the Agabara area of the state .

According to Ogun State Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi:” The suspects, Muhammed Abubakar,42, and Clinton Niche,18, were apprehended following a report lodged at Agbara Area Command by Stephen Ajibili,who reported that his seven -year-old son, Daniel Ajibili,was abducted by unknown persons while he was sent on an errand by his mother at about11:20am. He stated further that the abductors had called him and demanded for N1million ransom if he wanted his son to be released.

“Consequent upon the report, the acting area commander Agbara, CSP Kayode Shedrack, quickly mobilized his detectives to embark on technical and intelligence based investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

“The efforts of the detectives paid off when the suspects who had directed the victim’s parents to drop the ransom money somewhere were ambushed and apprehended by the police detectives. The suspects subsequently led the policemen to a bush where the innocent young boy was tied to a three by his abductors.

“On interrogation, the suspects informed the police that they were three in number, but the remaining member of their gang was the person watching over their victim while they came out to collect the ransom. Having discovered that his two accomplices have been arrested, he took to flight immediately.

“Meanwhile, acting commissioner of police, DCP Abiodun Alamutu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Anti kidnapping Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation. He also directed that the fleeing member of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice within the shortest possible period”.

