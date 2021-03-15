From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Police command has shot dead two suspected kidnappers during gun duel with its’ operatives.

The suspects who belonged to a kidnap gang that had been terrorising residents of the Territory, died of gunshot injuries at Naharati village ,along Abaji axis where they were operating.

FCT Police public relations officer, Mariam Yusuf, said the deceased died while receiving treatment at a medical centre where they were taken to for treatment.

According to Yusuf, the command was determined to rid Abuja of kidnappers and other criminal elements , saying that the command has launched a manhunt for other members of the gang who are on the run.

Yusuf, also ,said the command has arrested five suspects for cultism and robbery along Gwagwa and Lugbe axis by police operatives from Gwagwa Division during a routine patrol conducted over the weekend.

She said the suspects who confessed to being members of Aro Baga confraternity and terrorizing residents of Gwagwa, were in possession of one locally-made revolver pistol and two unexpended catridges.

She said the police also arrested a 24-year-old female, Blessing Nuhu and one Ifeoma Nnamuchi, the alleged leader of the four-man robbery syndicate operating along Lugbe-Galadimawa axis.