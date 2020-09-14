Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two suspected kidnappers have died ostensibly as a result of gunshot injuries sustained during a fierce exchange of gun firing with security operatives on a rescue mission of a kidnapped victim, Mrs. Akpezi Okpidi.

The suspects died after their arrest according to a security source. The source added that a third suspect was on the run after escaping with the victim in the heat of exchange of fire.

“But he later abandoned her when he noticed that the police were closing in on him. The GLK Benz car used for the operation stolen by the suspects, has also been recovered by the police team,” the source further stated.

However, Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said one suspect died and that the kidnapped victim has since re-united with her distraught family.

Gunmen had on Saturday morning stormed the busy Otovwodo Junction, in Ughelli town of the State, and abducted Mrs. Okpidi, a trader.